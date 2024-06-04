The Powerball jackpot is up to $171 million on Monday after no one claimed the top prize in Saturday's drawing. If someone wins Monday's jackpot, they can walk away with a $79.5 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery's estimates. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Powerball winning numbers for 6/3/2024

The winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball drawing can be found on the Powerball site once they are announced and become official. They will also be displayed here when they are available.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online. To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26. If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X. Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Powerball numbers you need to know

Powerball ticket locations in New York

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

Contributing: USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers for Monday, June 3: Jackpot rises to $171M