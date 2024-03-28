Powerball winning numbers for March 25 drawing: Jackpot rises to whopping $865 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $865 million after there were no winners in Monday's drawing.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was in Michigan on New Year's Day, when one winning ticket matched all the numbers for a $842.4 million prize. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and we have the results from the drawing below.

If there is a winner after Wednesday's drawing and they choose the lump-sum payment option, they would take home $416.1 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing:

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

Powerball winning numbers for March 27

The winning numbers from the 11 p.m. ET drawing on March 27 are: 57, 60, 46, 66, 37, Powerball: 8.

Powerplay multiplier: 2X

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

