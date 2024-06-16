Powerball winning numbers for June 15, 2024. Anyone win tonight’s lottery drawing jackpot?

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers from Wednesday night's drawing.

Grab your tickets and let's check your numbers to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

Here are the numbers for the Saturday, June 15, Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $34 million with a cash option of $16.4 million.

Powerball numbers 6/15/24

Saturday night's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m ET. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 19, 30, 31, 61, 62, and the Powerball is 21. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Saturday, June 15th, 2024?

Results are pending.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, June 15, 2024, reset to an estimated $34 million with a cash option of $16.4 million, according to powerball.com.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for one more $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions continued to rise after no one matched all six numbers from Friday night's drawing.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 1, 25, 26, 31, 65, and the Mega Ball was 2. The Megaplier was 3X.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot?

The current Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $61 million, with a cash option of $29.3 million.

Powerball 2024 drawing jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California.

