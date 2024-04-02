Powerball: Winning numbers for estimated $1 billion jackpot

CLEVELAND (WJW) – No, this isn’t an April Fools’ joke! Powerball just revealed the winning numbers for its estimated $1 billion jackpot Monday night.

The winning numbers are: 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and Power Ball 23. The Power Play is 2X.

There’s also a $483.8 million cash option up for grabs.

It’s been more than 90 days since someone won the top prize and the jackpot has been climbing ever since.

If there’s no big winner, the next chance at the jackpot will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Read more about Powerball here.

The Powerball is almost as large as the recently won Mega Millions jackpot. A winning ticket for the estimated $1.13 billion was sold in New Jersey last week.

