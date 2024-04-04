Powerball winning numbers for April 3 drawing: Did anyone win $1.09 billion jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.23 billion after there were no winners in Wednesday night's drawing.

At $1.09 billion, Wednesday's prize was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, according to game officials.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and we have the results below.

If there had been a winner after Wednesday's drawing and they chose the lump-sum payment option, they would've taken home $527.3 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 3 drawing.

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

Powerball winning numbers for April 3

The winning numbers from the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, April 3 are: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65. Powerball: 15. Power play: 3x.

Did anyone win Powerball?

There were no jackpot winners and no $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners in Wednesday's drawing.

Multiple tickets in the following states won $1 million Match 5 prizes:

California (2)

Georgia

Massachusetts (2)

Maryland

New Jersey

South Carolina

Washington

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

