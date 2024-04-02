Powerball winning numbers for April 1 drawing: Jackpot rises to a massive $1.09 billion

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $1.09 billion after there were no winners in Monday's drawing. The lottery prize is now the Powerball’s fourth-largest jackpot overall.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 10 p.m. CT on Monday, and we have the results below.

If there is a winner after Wednesday's drawing and they choose the lump-sum payment option, they would take home $527.3 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the Monday, April 1 drawing:

Powerball winning numbers for April 1

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, April 1 were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56. The Powerball was 23 and the Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win Powerball?

While there were no jackpot or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Monday's drawing, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in the following states:

Florida

Maryland (2)

Minnesota

North Carolina

Virginia

When is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are broadcast live each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.09 billion: Current jackpot $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023

Where to purchase lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, casinos and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Powerball 2/1/2024 winning numbers