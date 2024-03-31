Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $935M jackpot

(NEXSTAR) — Are you a winner? Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a massive $935 million — the fifth largest prize in the game’s history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 33, 13, 50, 12 and 52. The Powerball number is 23. Saturday’s Power Play is 3X.

The jackpot has continued ballooning after months of no one matching all six numbers for the top prize. Saturday’s Powerball drawing comes off the heels of one New Jersey resident winning the Mega Millions $1.128 billion jackpot on Tuesday.

Jackpot winners can receive the prize as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $452.3 million. Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the total amount.

Officials urge anyone lucky enough to win a Powerball jackpot to consult a financial adviser — while keeping that valuable ticket safe — before showing up at a lottery office for an oversized check.

Most common Powerball numbers

According to data by LottoNumbers.com, which tracks lottery statistics and analysis, the current 10 most commonly drawn Powerball numbers are:

61 (drawn 97 times)

21 (92 times, last drawn 18 days ago)

63 (92 times)

32 (90 times)

27 (88 times, last drawn 11 days ago)

36 (88 times)

23 (85 times, last drawn 8 days ago)

39 (85 times)

62 (84 times, last drawn 18 days ago)

69 (84 times)

If you’re wondering what the least common Powerball numbers are, Lotto Numbers says the current three least common are 13 (drawn only 54 times), 49 (58 times) and 29 (61 times).

According to Powerball, overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. Odds of winning the jackpot are a little steeper — 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1. There have been 37 consecutive drawings without a winner since, Powerball says. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 ET. Cost is $2 per play or $3 per play in Idaho and Montana.

Visit the official Powerball website for more information and updates.

Good luck!

Nexstar’s Matthew Knight, Addy Bink and Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.

