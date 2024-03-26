Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot

(NEXSTAR) — It’s time to see if you’re a lucky Powerball winner.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, March 25, were: 7, 11, 19, 53 and 68. The Powerball was 23, and the PowerPlay was 2X.

The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $800 million, with a cash value of $384.8 million, after no one matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

If won at that size, the jackpot will rank as the sixth-largest in Powerball history, coming in behind the $842.4 million prize won in Michigan on New Year’s Day this year.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot in the month of March was in 2023, when a ticket worth $162.6 million was sold in Virginia.

Here’s where the current grand prize for the Powerball ranks among the top 10 won in the game:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.765 billion: Oct. 11, 2023; California $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023; California $842.4 million: Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan Est. $800 million: March 25, 2024 $768.4 million: March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023; Washington $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021; California

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well — but you might want to think twice about taking the cash option.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

