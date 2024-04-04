Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $1.131 billion jackpot

(NEXSTAR/AP) — An estimated $1.131 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history is up for grabs tonight.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, April 3, were 11, 62, 65, 38 and 41. The Powerball was 15, and the PowerPlay was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials said thousands of people have won smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $2 million.

Cash vs. annuity: Which payout should you pick if you win Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots?

The $1.131 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated to be over $527.3 million.

Here’s where the current Powerball jackpot ranks among the top 10 largest lottery prizes in U.S. history:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.765 billion (Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.131 billion (estimated Powerball) $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.