Powerball winner hits huge amount of money in NE Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Someone swung by a Giant Eagle grocery store and maybe, like many of us, they just stopped to get the staples like bread, milk and eggs, but they walked out with a million more things…dollar bills when they cash in their winning ticket.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased by a very lucky person or persons at the grocery story in Akron.

There was also a million dollar winner in Virginia during Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot Monday night is worth $84 million or a cash payment of $40 million.

Good luck if you play!

