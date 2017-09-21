Powerball Winner Charged With Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting a Child

Sam: Life is NOT a winner take all, kill the other team, win at any cost endeavor. It is NOT a competition where killing less profitable sick people is a WIN. We are ALL on the same team and we all are equal. Don't pollute. Provide medical care. Feed the hungry. Don't torture. Avoid War. Share more if you can. A good education for ALL children, not just our owner’s kids. Don't oppress workers. Coexist with nature. Those are virtues we all should exhibit as we are all on the SAME team. We ALL win if we follow our conscience and not just strive for more money through profits, lower taxes, lower insurance rates, etc. and lie to ourselves that we are better than others so we can dehumanize and attack our "opponents".