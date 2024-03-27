Powerball tickets winning $100,000, $50,000 sold in Pennsylvania

Five Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won big prizes in Monday night’s drawing.

Four players matched four of five winning numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000.

One player matched four of five winning numbers, the Powerball number and purchased Power Play to win $100,000.

Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday on 11 at 11.

