Powerball ticket worth $50,000 purchased in Delaware

A Delaware resident is $50,000 richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing.

A ticket matching four numbers and the Powerball was purchased in Delaware. The winner nor where the ticket was purchased has been announced.

Powerball winning numbers 3/9/24

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 5X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Saturday, March 9, 2024?

There was no grand prize winner, so the jackpot rose to $532 million with a cash value of $260.1 million.

However, there was a Match 5 plus Power Play winner worth $2 million in Ohio and a Match 5 worth $1 million in Florida and New York.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Monday, March 11, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

Mega Millions winner from Milton

A retired nurse from Milton got some good news last month – she won $50,000.

The woman matched four numbers and the Megaball with a 5x Megaplier from the Feb. 23 drawing. She has wished to remain anonymous. She purchased the ticket from the Food Lion on Broadkill Road in Milton and shared the news with her husband and three sons after winning.

The winning numbers from the February 23 drawing were 04, 06, 40, 41 and 60. The Megaball number was 11. The woman claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters on February 26.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Powerball ticket bought in Delaware worth $50,000