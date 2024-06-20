Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was recently sold at a 7-Eleven store in Erie County.

The second-prize-winning ticket, which was purchased at the store near Main and Transit (8000 Main Street), was for the June 19 drawing. That day’s winning numbers were 4-27-44-50-64-7.

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. As of Thursday morning, the estimated jackpot is $72 million.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.