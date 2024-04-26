Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold in Ohio. Find out where, April 24 winning numbers

Someone shopping in Ohio is $200,000 richer (before taxes) after hitting a Powerball jackpot this week.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, a winning ticket was sold at Lost Nation Convenient Store in Willoughby, in Lake County on the shores of Lake Erie. The ticket worth $200,000 matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball, in Wednesday's drawing. That's ordinarily a $50,000 prize, but the winner also purchased the Power Play, which in Wednesday's draw quadrupled the jackpot.

The winning ticket holder has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. The Ohio Lottery says that as of April 25, the prize was unclaimed.

Powerball winning numbers 4/24/24

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, April 24, drawing are 2, 20, 22, 26 and 47. The Powerball was 21. The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

Did anyone win the Powerball on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024?

Eight tickets matched four white balls plus the Powerball for $50,000 prizes. Another five also had the Power Play for $200,000 jackpots.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

Technically, you can win Powerball with just one number. If you hit on the Powerball number, you get a prize of $4.

If you get one ball correct, you need to also hit the Powerball to win $4. Hit two balls and the Powerball and you win $7. You also get $7 for getting three numbers right without the Powerball. Add the Powerball onto that and you’d get $100.

You also win $100 for getting four numbers right.

Here’s where it gets fun. If you hit four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. Hit all five numbers, and you win $1 million. You win the grand prize if you hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

When is the next drawing for Powerball?

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold in Ohio. April 24, 2024 numbers