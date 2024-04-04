Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Tallmadge. Here are the winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one hit all the numbers in Wednesday's drawing. But someone in Ohio could be holding a ticket worth $150,000.

A ticket worth $150,000 was sold near Akron at the Tallmadge Giant Eagle, according to Fox 8. Two other tickets sold in the state are worth $50,000, but it's not clear where those tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.23 billion with a cash value of $595.1 million for Saturday night's drawing.

Powerball winning numbers 4/3/24

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, April 3 drawing are 11, 38, 41, 62 and 66. The Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night, Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024?

Tickets matching all five white balls were sold in California (two), Georgia, Massachusetts (two), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington. Those winning tickets are worth $1 million each.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Powerball lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Tallmadge, Ohio