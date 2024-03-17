Powerball ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 million in Saturday's drawing; four win $50,000

The $645-million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs, but one lucky Michigan Lottery player won $1 million in Saturday's drawing.

One ticket matched the five white balls — 12, 23, 44, 57, 61 — to take home $1 million, according to Michigan Lottery. It was purchased online from Schoolcraft. The Powerball was 5. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Four tickets matching four white balls and the Powerball number sold in Michigan are worth $50,000.

According to Michigan Lottery, those four tickets were sold at:

A&G Operations LLC in Niles

Harding's Market #400 in Kalamazoo

Riverview Party Store in Bay City

Online in Detroit.

Two other tickets purchased in New Jersey and South Carolina matched all five white balls to also win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

No ticket matched all winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday. The jackpot is now an estimated $645 million ($307.3 million cash value) for Monday's drawing.

