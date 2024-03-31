Powerball ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 million in Saturday drawing

Tomorrow is April Fools' Day, but we aren't foolin' today. A ticket sold in Michigan won $1 million in Saturday's Powerball drawing, for the $935-million ($452.3 million cash value) jackpot.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, March 30 drawing are 12, 13, 33, 50 and 52. The Powerball was 23. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

A ticket sold in Michigan matched the five white balls to collect $1 million, according to the Michigan Lottery, although it is unknown where it was sold. $1-million tickets were also sold in Illinois, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.

No one matched the five white balls and the Powerball, so the jackpot for Monday's drawing has swelled to $975 million ($471.7 million cash value), the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to Powerball.

Contact Amy Huschka: ahuschka@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Powerball ticket sold in Michigan wins $1M in March 30 drawing