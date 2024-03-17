Powerball ticket sold in Mass. wins smaller prize as jackpot climbs to $645 million

Massachusetts didn’t claim Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot but there was one ticket sold in the Bay State that hit for a smaller prize.

The numbers selected for the prize worth $600 million were 12-23-44-57-61 and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

Locally, one person woke up $50,000 richer thanks to a Powerball ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in North Adams, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

There were also three second-tier winners on solo tickets sold in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina. The trio of tickets matched all five white balls and were worth $1 million apiece.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan worth $842.2 million.

Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

