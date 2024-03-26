Powerball ticket sold in Florida wins $1 million; jackpot rises to $865 million

No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but one person in Florida woke up richer.

Florida Lottery’s website shows that one ticket matched five of the five numbers but not the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 7-11-19-53-68 with 23 as the Powerball.

That ticket won a $1 million prize and was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Ocoee in Orange County.

Five tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. Those tickets won $50,000.

With no winners in Monday night’s jackpot, Wednesday’s drawing will be for an estimated $865 million. You can see if your numbers match the Powerball drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

How do you claim winning tickets in Florida?

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Florida winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In Florida, draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

In Florida, Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.