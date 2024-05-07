Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix wins $214 million in Monday night drawing

Someone in Florida is having a very good day today. A winning ticket sold at a Publix in Miami Shores won the Powerball last night with an estimated jackpot of $214 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

The ticket, a quick pick, was sold at Publix #0794, 9050 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores. The Powerball site estimated the jackpot at closer to $215 million.

They weren't the only happy Floridians this morning. Both Fantasy 5 drawings had winners, with the midday jackpot of $54,764.29 going to a ticket bought in a Walmart Market in Miami Gardens and the evening jackpot of $118,428.06 won by a ticket sold at an Edward Sunoco in Fort Pierce.

Games played Monday included: Powerball, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Monday's results:

Powerball results from Monday, May 6 drawing

Winning numbers: 7-23-24-56-60 Powerball: 25 PowerPlay: 2

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix #0794, 9050 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores - QP

Next jackpot draw date: May 8 for estimated jackpot of $20 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: No winning tickets sold

Double Play winning numbers: 10-56-58-59-67 Powerball: 20

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Monday, May 6 drawing

Winning numbers: 11-37-48-50-57 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: May 7

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Monday, May 6

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 10-18-22-30-33

Jackpot: $54,764.29

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Walmart Market #2907, 3791 NW 167th Street, Miami Gardens - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: May 7

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Monday, May 6

Winning numbers evening drawing: 3-12-19-26-34

Jackpot: $118,428.06

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Edward Sunoco, 3110 S US Highway 1, Fort Pierce

Next jackpot draw date: May 7

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Monday, May 6 drawing

Morning: 10 winners

Matinee: 11 winners

Afternoon: 15 winners

Evening: 15 winners

Late night: 12 winner

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

