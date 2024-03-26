Powerball ticket sold at Florida 7-Eleven wins $1 million. First 2 winning numbers: 7-11

There were three winners in the drawings held Monday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Among the winners was another Powerball ticket worth $1 million. The Florida ticket was one of two $1 million winners, with the second ticket sold in New York.

The first two Powerball numbers were 7-11, and the winning ticket sold in Florida was sold — you know where we're going with this — at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, with the estimated value for Wednesday's drawing now at $865 million.

It's the fourth winning Powerball ticket sold in Florida in March and the second winning Powerball ticket sold in three days:

March 9: $1 million ticket sold at City Food Mart in Haines City

March 18: $2 million ticket sold at Stop & Save Food Store in Tampa

March 23: $1 million ticket sold at Publix in Land O Lakes

Games played Monday included: Powerball, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Monday's results:

Powerball results from Monday, March 25 drawing

Winning numbers: 7-11-19-53-68 Powerball: 23 PowerPlay: 2

Estimated jackpot: $800 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 27 for estimated jackpot of $865 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: One winning ticket sold in Florida 7-Eleven, 331 W Silver Star Road, Ocoee -PB - QP



Double Play winning numbers: 2-14-20-28-64 Powerball: 4

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Monday, March 25 drawing

Winning numbers: 15-29-31-38-57 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: March 26

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Monday, March 25

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 5-6-18-19-21

Jackpot: $53,218.94

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Royal Palm Beach

Next jackpot draw date: March 26

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Monday, March 25

Winning numbers evening drawing: 3-6-13-26-36

Jackpot: $125,331.45

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Sunshine, 10191 SW 72nd St., Miami

Next jackpot draw date: March 26

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Monday, March 25 drawing

Morning: 2 winners

Matinee: 3 winners

Afternoon: 2 winners

Evening: 1 winner

Late night: 2 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

