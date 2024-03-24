Powerball reaches $800 million with no winner on Saturday March 23 drawing.

With no winner in the Saturday night, March 23 drawing The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $800 million. The next drawing is Monday, March 25.

If someone matches all six balls in Monday night's drawing, the winner would take home the grand prize, which currently has a cash option of $384.8 million. The latest Powerball jackpot is the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

The last Powerball jackpot winner was back on January 1, when the winner in Michigan won $842 million.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing had no winner pushing that jackpot over the billion mark to $1.1 billion. At $1.1 billion, the jackpot is the fifth largest in the game's history.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball). The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw. In New Jersey the deadline is 9:45 p.m. and in Connecticut the deadline is 10 p.m.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $800 million, March 25, 2024: $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million