Powerball player wins big in Texas. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Powerball ticket sold in Texas won $1 million, just missing out on the estimated $559 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched the five winning numbers in the drawing Wednesday, March 13, but not the Powerball, the Texas Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $600 million, with a cash value of approximately $293 million, for the next drawing Saturday, March 16, according to the Powerball website.

The winning numbers were 21, 29, 54, 59 and 62 with a Powerball of 4.

More than 64,000 other tickets sold in Texas won from $4 to $200, the Texas Lottery said.

The $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Houston, lottery officials said.

Tickets sold in Georgia and New York also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Truck driver stops for gas and buys lottery ticket. Then he sees ‘all those zeros’

Lottery player thought he won $5,000 on Missouri ticket — but prize was much bigger

Mom thought she won $250 on lottery game from son — but the prize was much bigger