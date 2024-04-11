A Powerball player wins big in Texas. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Powerball ticket sold in Texas won $2 million, just missing out on the estimated $31 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers and added the Power Play option in the drawing Wednesday, April 10, but didn’t have the Powerball, the Texas Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $46 million, with a cash value of approximately $22 million, for the next drawing Saturday, April 13, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24 and 36, with a Powerball of 15.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Austin, the Texas Lottery said..

More than 28,000 other tickets sold in Texas also won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

A ticket sold in New York also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

