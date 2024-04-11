Powerball player wins big in South Carolina. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Powerball player just missed the jackpot — but still scored a life-changing prize in South Carolina.

The lucky person bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the drawing Wednesday, April 10. Since the player spent an extra dollar on the Power Play option, their prize doubled from $50,000 to $100,000, the S.C. Education Lottery wrote on its website and in a news release.

The winning numbers: white balls 6-7-12-24-36, with red Powerball 15.

The South Carolina player is set to get richer after buying the winning ticket at Lil Bills convenience store in Dillon, a roughly 65-mile drive northwest from Myrtle Beach.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, beating 1-in-913,129 odds to win big. But it was just one number from scoring the larger jackpot prize, which stood at an estimated $34 million, drawing results show.

“Check your tickets,” lottery officials wrote. “More than 9,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000.”

As of about 10:30 a.m. April 11, no one had come forward to claim the $100,000 prize, state lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email. South Carolina gives lucky ticket holders about six months to cash in.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

