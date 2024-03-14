Powerball player wins $2 million in Georgia. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A lucky Powerball player snagged a seven-figure prize in Georgia.

A $2 million ticket matching five numbers and the Power Play was sold at a Publix supermarket in Evans, a town just outside of Augusta, in the March 13 drawing, Georgia Lottery officials told McClatchy News.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 21, 29, 54, 59, 62 and red Powerball 4, according to the lottery game’s website.

The player normally would’ve won $1 million after matching all five white balls but spent an extra $1 for the Power Play (2x), doubling their prize to $2 million.

There were $1 million winners in New York and Texas, though no one hit the $563 million jackpot, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, March 16, with an estimated $600 million jackpot.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

