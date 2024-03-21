Powerball player narrowly misses $699 million jackpot — but still wins big in SC

A Powerball player just missed a $699 million jackpot — but is still set to take home a big prize in South Carolina.

The person’s lucky ticket matched all but one number picked in the March 20 drawing, making it worth $50,000, according to the Powerball website and an S.C. Education Lottery news release.

The winning numbers: white balls 13-22-27-54-66, with Powerball number 9.

The lottery player, who matched four white balls and the Powerball, bought the winning ticket near the popular travel destination of Charleston. It came from Blue Water, a store on Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant.

It turns out, the ticket beat 1-in-913,129 odds to get the big windfall. But the person was one number from scoring an even larger jackpot prize, which stood at an estimated $699 million the night of the drawing.

Though no one hit the jackpot, South Carolina officials said more than 23,000 tickets sold in the state have won smaller prizes.

“Check your tickets,” the lottery wrote.

As of about 1:30 p.m. March 21, no one has claimed the $50,000 prize. But the winner still has about six months to come forward, according to the state lottery website and an email from spokesperson Holli Armstrong.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

