Powerball player narrowly misses $57 million jackpot, but still wins big in Georgia

A Georgia Powerball player just missed the estimated $57 million jackpot but still walked away with a sizable prize.

Someone won $150,000 after matching four numbers and the red Powerball in the drawing Wednesday, June 19, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The lucky player would’ve won $50,000 but spent an extra $1 on the power play option, tripling their prize. Officials didn’t say where the winning ticket was sold.

McClatchy News reached out to the Georgia Lottery for more information Thursday and was awaiting a response.

The winning numbers were 4, 27, 44, 50, 64 and red Powerball 7, according to the lottery game’s website. The Powerplay option was 3X.

Someone in New York won $2 million, results show. No one hit the $57 million jackpot, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $72 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, June 22.

What to know about Powerball

To score the jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

What are the luckiest states to play Powerball? Here’s where players hit the jackpot

Winning Powerball ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed South Carolina prize

Single dad’s ‘special numbers’ lead to big Maryland lottery win. ‘Didn’t believe it’