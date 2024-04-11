Powerball player learns of huge win through suspicious spending alerts. ‘Not to worry’

Suspicious spending alerts tipped off a Michigan man to his Powerball win.

How? His wife and daughter decided to celebrate by shopping.

Kelvin Wilson, 62, called home after receiving multiple spending alerts on his phone. He asked if his wife and daughter had made the purchases.

That’s when they told Wilson ”not to worry about it,” he told lottery officials. He had won $250,000 in the March 11 Powerball drawing.

“ I couldn’t believe my ears!” the Highland Park man told lottery officials.

Wilson plays Powerball weekly with his family. ““We each pick a number, and this is a set of numbers we’ve played for a while,” he said.

He matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, but the prize multiplied thanks to the Power Play, the lottery said.

He plans to invest in his business with the winning prize.

Highland Park is about a 10-mile drive northwest from Detroit.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

