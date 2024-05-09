Powerball player lands $1 million prize in US. Where was the winning ticket sold?

A Powerball ticket sold in Michigan won $1 million, narrowly missing out on the $20 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing Wednesday, May 8, the Michigan Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $36 million, with a cash value of $16.8 million, for the next drawing Saturday, May 11, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 7, 41, 43, 44 and 51, with a Powerball of 5.

The $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Pinconning, which is about a 130-mile drive northwest from Detroit.

Nearly 12,000 other Powerball tickets sold in Michigan also won prizes ranging from $4 to $200, the state lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

