Powerball player just misses $813 million jackpot — but still wins big in New York

A Powerball ticket sold in New York won $1 million, just missing out on the estimated $813 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Monday, March 25, but not the Powerball, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $865 million, with a cash value of approximately $416 million, for the next drawing Wednesday, March 27, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 19, 53 and 68, with a Powerball of 23.

More than 120,000 other tickets sold in New York won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000, the lottery said.

A ticket sold in Florida also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

