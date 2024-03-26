Powerball player just misses $813 million jackpot — but still wins big in Florida

A Powerball player just missed the jackpot in Florida — but is still set to take home a life-changing prize.

The lucky player’s ticket matched all but one number picked in the March 25 drawing, making it worth $1 million, according to the game’s website.

The winning numbers: white balls 7-11-19-53-68, with red Powerball number 23.

The ticket, which matched all five white balls, came from an Orlando-area convenience store. The winner bought it at the 7-Eleven on West Silver Star Road in Ocoee, the Florida Lottery told WFTV and WFLA.

The ticket was one number from scoring the larger jackpot prize, which stood at an estimated $813 million the night of the drawing. But no one hit the jackpot, and $1 million tickets sold in Florida and New York were the biggest winners nationwide, drawing results show.

News outlets didn’t report whether the Sunshine State’s winner had cashed in, and the Florida Lottery didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 26. The state gives lucky ticket holders about six months to come forward and claim their prizes.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

