Powerball player just misses $758 million jackpot — but still wins big in Texas

A Powerball ticket sold in Texas won $1 million, just missing out on the estimated $758 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, March 23, but not the Powerball, the Texas Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $800 million, with a cash value of approximately $385 million, for the next drawing Monday, March 25, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 25, 34 and 51, with a Powerball of 3.

More than 145,000 other tickets sold in Texas also won prizes from $4 to $100,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

The $1 million ticket in Texas was sold at a convenience store in Austin, lottery officials said.

Tickets sold in California, Florida, Indiana and Washington also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

