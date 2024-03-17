Powerball player just misses $623 million jackpot — but still win big in New Jersey

A Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey won $1 million, just missing out on the estimated $623 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, March 16, but not the Powerball, the national Powerball site said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $645 million, with a cash value of approximately $307 million, for the next drawing Monday, March 18.

The winning numbers were 12, 23, 44, 57 and 61 with a Powerball of 5.

Tickets sold in Michigan and South Carolina also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

