Powerball player just misses $215 million jackpot — but still wins big in Idaho

A Powerball ticket sold in Idaho won $2 million, narrowly missing the $215 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers and the Power Play but not the Powerball in the drawing Monday, May 6, the Idaho Lottery said.

A ticket sold in Florida won the grand prize, which falls to an estimated $20 million, with a cash value of $9.3 million, for the next drawing Wednesday, May 8, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 56 and 60, with a Powerball of 25.

More than 1,700 other Powerball tickets sold in Idaho also won prizes ranging from $8 to $200, the state lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

