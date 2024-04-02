Powerball player just misses $1.03 billion jackpot — but still wins big in NC

A Powerball player scored $1 million, continuing a streak of recent wins in North Carolina.

The $1 million winner bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the April 1 drawing. The prize comes after another ticket sold in the state just missed the jackpot March 30, instead winning $50,000, according to the Powerball website and an N.C. Education Lottery news release.

Here’s what to know about each life-changing prize.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the Zoom In store on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City, a roughly 165-mile drive northeast from Raleigh. That ticket matched all five white balls picked in the Powerball drawing, lottery officials told McClatchy News in an email.

The winning numbers for the April 1 drawing: white balls 19-24-40-42-56, with red Powerball 23.

The other person set to get richer was the $50,000 winner in Saturday’s drawing, whose ticket came from Stamey’s Grocery in Spruce Pine, a roughly 50-mile drive southwest from the popular mountain town of Asheville. The person’s ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the March 30 drawing: white balls 12-13-33-50-52, with red Powerball 23.

The two lottery players were one number from hitting the jackpots in their respective drawings. The top prizes stood at an estimated $1.03 billion for the latest drawing and $951 million in the previous one.

Other $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland (two), Minnesota and Virginia, drawing results show. In North Carolina, lucky ticket holders have about six months to come forward and claim their prizes.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

