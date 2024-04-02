Powerball player just misses $1.03 billion jackpot — but still wins big in Virginia

Someone in Virginia snagged a seven-figure prize playing Powerball.

The lucky player matched the five white balls to win a $1 million prize, narrowly missing the estimated $1.03 billion jackpot in the drawing Monday, April 1, results show.

The winning ticket was sold at a Safeway store on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Monday were 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23, according to the lottery game’s website. The Power Play was 2x.

There were also $1 million winners in Florida, Maryland (two), Minnesota and North Carolina, results show.

No one hit the jackpot, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $1.09 billion ahead of the April 3 drawing.

“The prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, placing it one ranking below the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in New Jersey (on March 26),” according to the Powerball website.

The hefty prize has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

