What are the Powerball numbers for Wednesday, June 12? Jackpot resets to $20 million

Do you have your tickets? Wednesday's Powerball lottery jackpot reset to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $9.4 million after a winning ticket was drawn Monday.

Latest Powerball winning numbers

Wednesday's Powerball numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.

Monday's Powerball numbers were 3-10-33-58-59 and the Powerball was 9. The Power Play was 2x.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

A ticket from New Jersey won the $221 million jackpot Monday.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$221 million — June 10, 2024; New Jersey

$215 million — May 6, 2024; Florida

$1.326 billion — April 7, 2024; Oregon

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

Powerball 101: Here's how to play

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers for 6-12-24; jackpot at $20 million