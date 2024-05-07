What are the Powerball numbers for Tuesday, May 8? Jackpot at $20 million

Do you have your tickets? Wednesday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing now stands at an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $9.3 million after it was won Monday.

Latest Powerball winning numbers

Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball was 25. The Power Play was 2X.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn at around 11 p.m. ET.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

Monday's jackpot winner was won in Florida.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$215 million — May 6, 2024; Florida

$1.326 billion — April 7, 2024; Oregon

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

Powerball 101: Here's how to play

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers for 5-8-24; jackpot at $20 million