What are the Powerball numbers for Saturday, March 2. Lottery jackpot at $443 million

Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal
The Saturday, March 2, Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $443 million with a cash option of $210.3 million.

Latest Powerball winning numbers

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. ET.

Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 16-26-29-38-50 and the Powerball was 6. The Powerball Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner from New Jersey.

There was no Match 5 $1 million winners.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

  • Powerball only — $4

  • Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

  • Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

  • Match 3 white numbers only — $7

  • Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

  • Match 4 white numbers only — $100

  • Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

  • Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When are the Powerball drawings?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

  • $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California

  • $1 billion — July 19, 2023; California

  • $252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio

  • $162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia

  • $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

  • $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California

  • $93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas

  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania

Powerball 101: Here's how to play

A quick guide on how to play Powerball:

