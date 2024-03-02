What are the Powerball numbers for Saturday, March 2. Lottery jackpot at $443 million
The Saturday, March 2, Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $443 million with a cash option of $210.3 million.
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Saturday's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. ET.
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 16-26-29-38-50 and the Powerball was 6. The Powerball Play was 2X.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner from New Jersey.
There was no Match 5 $1 million winners.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
A quick guide on how to play Powerball:
