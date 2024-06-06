Powerball numbers for June 5; NC Lottery numbers for June 5: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Powerball lottery jackpot rose in value as no one guessed the winning numbers this Wednesday, June 5.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

The Saturday, June 8, Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $206 million, or a cash value of $95.7 million. Watch the drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball numbers 6/5/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 8, 44, 45, 51 and 69, with a Powerball number of 12. The Power Play multiplier was x3.

Did anyone win Powerball 6/5/24? June 5 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot of $187 million, or a cash payout of $87 million.

Double Play numbers are 4, 11, 20, 45 and 49, with a Powerball number of 21. There were no major wins in Double Play.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to guess one number correctly to win a prize - but that number must be the Powerball number, which is worth a $4 prize on its own. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Your last chance to purchase a ticket before any drawing is at 9:59 p.m., or 9:57 p.m. if you're purchasing tickets online.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

You can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2, and you can add a $1 Power Play for a chance to multiply all your winnings by up to 10x (unless you hit the jackpot). Players can also add a Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at a $10 million jackpot.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions was reset after one lucky winner from Illinois matched all six numbers from the Tuesday night, June 4 drawing for a jackpot of $564 million or a cash payout option of $260 million.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $20 million, or a cash payout option of $9.4 million.

The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69, with a Megaball number of 17. The Megaplier was x5.

June 5 NC Education Lottery results

The June 5 Cash 5 winning numbers were 8, 14, 19, 35 and 43. No one guessed all five for a jackpot of $110,000

The June 5 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 1, 2, 12, 30 and 33, with a Lucky Ball number of 6. One lucky winner guessed all five white ball numbers, a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Pick 4

Daytime: 7, 7, 2 and 5, with a Fireball number of 3.

Evening: 7, 3, 3 and 3, with a Fireball number of 6. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 0, 3 and 2, with a Fireball number of 2.

Evening: 5, 8 and 3, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Powerball, NC Education Lottery numbers June 5