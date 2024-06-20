Powerball numbers for June 19; NC Lottery numbers for June 19: Cash 5, Pick 4, more

The Powerball lottery jackpot rose in value as no one guessed the winning numbers this Wednesday, June 19.

Grab your tickets and check your numbers below to see if you're the game's newest millionaire.

The Saturday, June 22, Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $72 million, or a cash value of $34.7 million. Watch the drawing at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball numbers 6/19/24

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 27, 44, 50 and 64, with a Powerball number of 7. The Power Play multiplier was x3.

Did anyone win Powerball 6/19/24? June 19 drawing jackpot results

Once again, no one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot of $57 million, or a cash payout of $27.3 million. One player who bought a ticket in New York won $2 million by matching five numbers plus the power play.

Double Play numbers are 16, 23, 35, 50 and 59, with a Powerball number of 21. There were no big winners in Double Play.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize?

You only need to guess one number correctly to win a prize - but that number must be the Powerball number, which is worth a $4 prize on its own. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Your last chance to purchase a ticket before any drawing is at 9:59 p.m., or 9:57 p.m. if you're purchasing tickets online.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket?

You can purchase a Powerball ticket for $2, and you can add a $1 Power Play for a chance to multiply all your winnings by up to 10x (unless you hit the jackpot). Players can also add a Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at a $10 million jackpot.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continued to rise as no one guessed the winning numbers this Tuesday, June 18, for a $61 million or a cash payout option of $29.3.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $80 million, or a cash payout option of $38.2 million. The next drawing is Friday, June 21, at 11 p.m.

The June 18 winning numbers were 21, 22, 50, 55 and 67, with a Megaball number of 20. The Megaplier was x2.

June 19 NC Education Lottery results

The June 19 Cash 5 winning numbers were 6, 13, 17, 24 and 34. No one guessed all five for a jackpot of $120,000

The June 19 Lucky for Life winning numbers were 10, 16, 18, 19 and 31, with a Lucky Ball number of 10. Nobody won $1,000 a day for life (all five balls plus the Lucky Ball) or $25,000 a year for life (all five balls).

Pick 4

Daytime: 3, 3, 1 and 5, with a Fireball number of 9.

Evening: 8, 2, 7 and 5, with a Fireball number of 8. See the Pick 4 webpage for details.

Pick 3

Daytime: 6, 3 and 5, with a Fireball number of 7.

Evening: 1, 9 and 5, with a Fireball number of 6. See the Pick 3 webpage for details.

