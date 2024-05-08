Powerball millionaire is now in Florida. Check your Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday

Someone in Florida became an overnight millionaire, thanks to Powerball. Will Mega Millions make you a mega millionaire? As they say in the lottery business, “it could happen to you.”

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Friday, May 3, Mega Millions drawing for $284 million, the grand prize jumped to an estimated $306 million for Tuesday, May 7. The cash option would be $141.6 million. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 26-28-36-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15. Megaplier was 3x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

In case you’re wondering, Friday’s winning numbers were 6-13-15-53-56 and the Mega Ball was 11. Megaplier was 2x. Though it resulted in a rollover, there was one big winner from Friday. A ticket purchased in South Dakota matched 5 for a $1 million prize.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game and lottery odds. Good luck!

What were winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, May 7, 2024? 26-28-36-63-66 and the Mega Ball was 15

What were Mega Millions numbers for Friday, May 3, 2024? 6-13-15-53-56 and the Mega Ball was 11

Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Friday, May 10, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, March 29, after someone in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, March 25, drawing for $1.13 billion. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

Powerball winner in Florida! Publix sells ticket worth $215 million

A $2 Powerball lottery ticket made someone who purchased a ticket in Florida multimillionaire! After no one claimed the Powerball lottery jackpot in the drawing for $203 million on Saturday, May 4, the prize rolled over to $215 million for Monday's drawing. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, May 6 were 7-23-24-56-60 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 2x. There was one other big winner other than the Florida jackpot haul in Monday night's drawing. A ticket purchased in Idaho matched 5 plus the Power Play for a $2 million prize.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

