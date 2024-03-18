Powerball, Mega Millions roll over to big money, weekend winners rake in Fantasy 5 jackpots

Big money! The big lotteries are getting bigger and bigger.

The Powerball tonight is up to an estimated $645 million, with a cash option of $307.3 million. Tomorrow night's Mega Millions is approaching a billion-dollar jackpot: $875 million, with a cash option of $413.5 million.

Powerball and Mega MIllions have crossed the billion-dollar mark nine times. Will this make it ten?

Ticket information for the Sunday drawings was unavailable as of Monday morning but three winning tickets had the luck of the Irish for the St. Patrick's Day drawings. One winning ticket took the midday Fantasy 5 drawing for $53,875,21 while two winners split the evening drawing for $54,993.07, according to the Florida lottery website.

On Saturday, one winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Vermont Valero, 3690 W Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale scored a $140,586.24 jackpot.

In Friday's drawing, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at Cakeworld Bakery, 10605 SW 40th Street, Miami for a $59,015.32 jackpot.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, March 17 drawing

Winning numbers: 16-51-52-55-56 Cashball: 1

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: Winner info unavailable Monday morning

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: Winner info unavailable Monday morning

Next jackpot draw date: March 18

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, March 17

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 10-11-25-29-33

Jackpot: One winner, $53,875,21. No ticket info available as of Monday morning.

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 18

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, March 17

Winning numbers evening drawing: 10-16-33-34-35

Jackpot: Two winners split $54,993.07. No ticket info available as of Monday morning.

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold

Next jackpot draw date: March 11

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, March 17 drawing

Morning: 10 winners

Matinee: 2 winners

Afternoon: 14 winners

Evening: 12 winners

Late night: 12 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday March 15 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 13-25-50-51-66 Megaball: 6 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot Triple Play: 1-6-10-16-30-41

Cash4Life: 23-28-44-46-47 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 3-9-17-20-28 Winning ticket sold at Vermont Valero, 3690 W Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale Evening drawing: 2-3-7-8-36



Saturday March 16 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 12-23-44-57-61 Powerball: 5 PowerPlay: 2

Double Play: 9-11-13-29-69 Powerball: 12

Florida Lotto: 8-17-33-45-49-53

Double Play:

Cash4Life: 7-14-17-40-49 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 3-4-5-18-36 Evening drawing: 1-6-7-29-35 Winning ticket sold at Cakeworld Bakery, 10605 SW 40th Street, Miami - QP



This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Lottery: Winning numbers for Sunday, March 17