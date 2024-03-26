Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots may total $1 billion-plus

Millions of lottery players have their fingers crossed Monday night as two gigantic lottery jackpots may roll over … again.

The Mega Millions logo is seen on a lottery machine inside the Idaho Lottery Commission on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2011, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield)

The next estimated jackpot for the Powerball is an estimated $800 million. The drawing was set for Monday night.

The next drawing for Mega Millions will be Tuesday night, with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion.

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

An Iowa Lottery spokesperson told Our Quad Cities News that, for the Powerball, only about 11 percent of the combinations have been covered as of Monday. For the Mega Millions, only about 22 percent of the combinations have been covered.

