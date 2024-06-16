Powerball lottery winning numbers for Saturday, June 15. Jackpot at $34 million

Will a $2 Powerball lottery ticket make you a multimillionaire? Check your numbers!

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Powerball drawing for $221 million on Monday, June 10 and the prize dropped back down to $20 million for the drawing on Wednesday, June 12.

The jackpot has rolled over once since then and now sits at $34 million for the drawing on Saturday, June 15.

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, June 15 were 4-36-48-54-56 and the Powerball was 2. Power Play was 3x.

Winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 15:

The Powerball jackpot dropped to $20 million after one ticket in New Jersey matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win the drawing for $221 million on Monday, June 10.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $34 million, with a cash option of $16.4 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, June 15 were 4-36-48-54-56 and the Powerball was 2. Power Play was 3x.

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday, June 12 were 19-30-31-61-62 and the Powerball was 21. Power Play was 2x.

Tickets start at $2 a piece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

Grand prize indeed! Powerball winner Edwin Castro publicly claimed $2.04 billion jackpot — on Valentine’s Day

Powerball results 6/15/24, $34 million drawing

The Saturday, 6/15/24, Powerball jackpot is $34 million, with a cash option of $16.4 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, June 15 were 4-36-48-54-56 and the Powerball was 2. Power Play was 3x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 17.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

A $1.586 billion Powerball tale: From a small town to 'Today' show with Savannah Guthrie to $6.2 million home

When life gives you $2 billion lotto win you buy 2 multimillion-dollar homes 20 miles from each other

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Who won, how long did it take to win Powerball, Mega Millions and those billion-dollar jackpots?

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of June 15, 2024:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of June 15, 2024.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Powerball jackpot at $34 million, winning numbers for Saturday, June 15