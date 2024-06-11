Powerball lottery winning numbers for Monday, June 10. Jackpot is $221 million

Will a $2 Powerball lottery ticket make you a multimillionaire? Check your numbers!

After no one claimed the Powerball lottery jackpot in the drawing for $206 million on Saturday, June 8, the prize rolled over to $221 million for Monday, June 10.

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, June 10 were 3-10-33-58-59 and the Powerball was 9. Power Play was 2x.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling over since Monday, May 6, when it dropped from $215 million to $20 million after one ticket in Florida matched all five numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $221 million, with a cash option of $104 million for Monday's drawing.

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Saturday, June 8 were 8-38-52-54-64 and the Powerball was 15. Power Play was 3x

Tickets start at $2 a piece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

Powerball results 6/10/24, $221 million drawing

The Monday, 6/10/24, Powerball jackpot is $221 million, with a cash option of $104 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 12.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of June 10, 2024:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of June 10, 2024.

