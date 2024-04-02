Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, April 1 hits top five largest at $1 billion

Will Powerball make you a billionaire overnight? The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, April 1 were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 2x.

Powerball numbers for Monday, April 1

It's not an April Fool's joke — the Powerball lottery jackpot for Monday, April 1 hit $1 billion and is the fifth-highest Powerball lottery jackpot of all time.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is no longer in the running to become the biggest lottery jackpot of all time, since one lucky ticket in New Jersey matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball for the $1.13 billion prize on Tuesday, March 26.

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Saturday, March 30, drawing for $935 million, the jackpot rolled over to $1 billion for the drawing on Monday, April 1.

Though there was no jackpot winner, there were several big winners in Saturday's drawing. Four tickets matched 5 for $1 million prizes. Those lucky tickets were bought in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In case you're wondering, the winning numbers for the lottery drawing on Saturday, March 30 were 12-13-33-50-52 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 3x.

The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, April 1 were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 2x.

Tickets start at $2 apiece. Below is what to know about lottery odds, how long to claim the cash option if you bought a ticket in Florida, and what happens to unclaimed prize money, according to the Florida Lottery.

Good luck!

Grand prize indeed! Powerball winner Edwin Castro publicly claimed $2.04 billion jackpot — on Valentine’s Day

Powerball results 4/1/24, $1 billion drawing

The Monday, 4/1/24, Powerball jackpot jumped to $1 billion with a cash option at $483.8 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball lottery drawing on Monday, April 1 were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. Power Play was 2x.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 3.

When did the current Powerball jackpot start?

The latest series of Powerball lottery drawings started after the Jan. 1, New Year's Day, drawing for $842.4 million ended with a winner. Here's a recap of the drawings and how much the jackpot has grown since then.

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

A $1.586 billion Powerball tale: From a small town to 'Today' show with Savannah Guthrie to $6.2 million home

When life gives you $2 billion lotto win you buy 2 multimillion-dollar homes 20 miles from each other

What is the average chance of winning Powerball?

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. EST Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to Powerball.com, players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance to match all six numbers. Prizes range from $2 to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Can Florida lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Who won, how long did it take to win Powerball, Mega Millions and those billion-dollar jackpots?

What are the Top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in history?

Here are the Top 10 Powerball jackpots as of April 1, 2024:

What are the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history?

The following Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots made the Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history, as of April 1, 2024.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday, April 1?