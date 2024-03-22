Powerball jackpot soars to $750 million: Here's what to know before Saturday drawing

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing has jumped after no winners in Wednesday's drawing, and is now worth an estimated $750 million.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was in Michigan on New Year's Day, when one winning ticket matched all the numbers for a $842.4 million prize. Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and we have the results from the drawing below.

If there is a winner after Saturday's drawing and they choose the lump-sum payment option, they would take home $357.3 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 20 drawing:

Powerball winning numbers for March 20

The winning numbers for Wednesday, March 20 are: 13, 22, 27, 54, 66. Powerball 9. Power Play 2X.

Who won the Powerball?

In addition to no jackpot winners, there were also no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners or Match 5 $1 million winners from Wednesday's drawing, according to the lottery.

Mississippi Lottery winner

One lucky lottery player matched all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on March 8. The jackpot was $77,663. The ticket was purchased at Robin Food Mart in McComb.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you computer-generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

